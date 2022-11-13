How to watch Cowboys vs. Packers via live stream in Week 10

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Dallas (6-2) is fresh off a bye week and is looking to continue its momentum from prior to the break. The Cowboys were last seen blowing past the Bears in a 49-29 victory, a game where Tony Pollard went off for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay (3-6) dropped its fifth straight game this past Sunday in a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions. Aaron Rodgers was picked off three times in the game and came up just short of producing another last minute comeback against the Lions.

Dallas enters the game as a five-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 43.

Cowboys vs. Packers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.