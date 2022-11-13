How to watch Texans vs. Giants via live stream in Week 10

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and New York Giants. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Houston (1-6-1) came up short in a 29-17 loss the undefeated Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week. Rookie Dameon Pierce was once again the workhorse for the Texans offense, breaking off 139 yards in the loss.

New York (6-2) is fresh off a bye week and is looking to get back into the win column after suffering a 27-13 loss to the Seahawks a few weeks back. Saquon Barkley produced the only touchdown as the offense sputtered in the setback.

New York enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 40.

Texans vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.