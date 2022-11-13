How to watch Colts vs. Raiders via live stream in Week 10

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. Kick off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Indianapolis (3-5-1) dropped its third straight game in a 26-3 blowout loss to the Patriots last week. As a result, the team fired head coach Frank Reich this past Monday. The team has brought in former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday to serve as the interim head coach.

Las Vegas (2-6) fell to the Jaguars in a 27-20 loss this past Sunday. After being held to just one receptions for three yards the week prior, Davante Adams went off for 10 receptions, 146 yards, and two touchdowns in the loss.

Las Vegas enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 42.5.

Colts vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.