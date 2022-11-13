How to watch Saints vs. Steelers via live stream in Week 10

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

New Orleans has a 3-6 record, and this game feels like a breaking point for the season. They don’t have a bye week until Week 14 so need a win here to avoid falling to last place in the NFC South.

Pittsburgh (2-6) is fresh off a bye week, last falling to the Eagles in a 35-13 loss on October 30. The Steelers defense were gashed by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, giving up 7.6 yards per play.

New Orleans enters this game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 41.5.

Saints vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.