How to watch Broncos vs. Titans via live stream in Week 10

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Denver (3-5) is fresh off a bye week, last seen defeating the Jaguars 21-17 in London in Week 8. The team came up huge in the clutch when Latavius Murray punched in the go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 left. On the ensuing drive, the defense iced the game by picking off Trevor Lawrence.

Tennessee (5-3) fell to the Chiefs in a 20-17 overtime loss on Sunday Night Football this past Sunday. With Ryan Tannehill out with an injury, rookie Malik Willis was chased out of the pocket and struggled throughout the evening.

Tennessee enters the game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 48.5.

Broncos vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.