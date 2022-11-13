Who is announcing the Chargers-49ers game in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football

The NFL closes out the Week 10 Sunday schedule with a west coast matchup of playoff hopefuls. The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium and the game will air on NBC and Peacock. The announcers for the game include Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth and Melissa Stark serving as the field reporter.

Both teams currently sit in second place in their respective divisions. The Chargers are 5-3 and opened Sunday a game back of the Chiefs in the AFC West. They came out of their Week 8 bye and edged out the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday. LA is dealing with a host of injuries, with the most high profile being wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The 49ers are 4-4 and opened Sunday a game and a half back of the Seahawks in the NFC West. They are coming off a Week 9 bye which followed a 31-14 thumping of the Rams to complete the season sweep. San Francisco expects to get some key weapons back on offense, including wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The 49ers are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 45.5. The 49ers are -300 on the moneyline while the Chargers are +250. San Francisco is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 for the over/under. LA is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 for the over/under.