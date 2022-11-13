Who is announcing the Seahawks-Bucs game in Munich on NFL Network?

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off on Sunday morning bright and early in Munich, Germany. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena and marks the first ever NFL regular season game in Germany.

NFL Network is providing the exclusive broadcast for the game and we get their NFL Draft crew calling this game. The announcer booth will include Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, and Steve Mariucci. There will be two field reporters with Jamie Erdahl and Sara Walsh splitting up the duties.

That’s a whole lot of people talking about this game, but it’s a big one in the playoff race. Seattle is 6-3 and sitting in first place in the NFC West after coming into the season with expectations they’d be in the divisional cellar. Tampa is in first place in the NFC South, but has a 4-5 record and is benefiting from an atrocious division. A win is critical to both teams’ playoff hopes.

The Bucs are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 45. They are -140 favorites on the moneyline while the Seahawks are +120.