In what stadium are the Seahawks and Bucs playing there Munich, Germany game?

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are squaring off in a Week 10 matchup with critical playoff implications, but it’s taking place on a neutral field. The teams are squaring off at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The Bucs are the home team for this game, having given up the matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

Allianz Arena is primarily a soccer stadium and hosts FC Bayern Munich’s home games. The club previously shared the stadium with third tier 1860 Munich, but Bayern bought out their rights and eventually terminated a rental contract. Construction broke ground on the facility on October 21, 2002 and it opened May 30, 2005 when 1860 Munich played an exhibition against 1. FC Nürnberg. Bayern Munich played their first game a day later against the German national team.

This game is following Bayern’s final match before the World Cup break. They beat Schalke 04 by a score of 2-0 on Saturday, 24 hours ahead of the Seahawks-Bucs game. The stadium has a grass surface and a 70,000-seat capacity for international and European matches. It can hold up to 75,024 for domestic matches.