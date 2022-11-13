Justin Jefferson grabs hamstring in Week 10 vs. Bills, is he actually injured?

Minnesota Vikings fans and fantasy managers across the country held their breath after wide receiver Justin Jefferson grabbed his hamstring doing the “Griddy” to celebrate his touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills. Was Jefferson actually injured on the play?

Justin Jefferson hit us with the fake hamstring pull on the TD celebration





As it turns out, Jefferson was pretending to tweak his hamstring as part of the celebration and we think there may be a reason for that. The FIFA World Cup is coming up later this month and this is typically a celebration we see in soccer after someone scores a goal. Here’s a few past examples.

Antonee Robinson with the fake hamstring celebration

Everyones doing the fake hamstring injury celebration!?





I’m not entirely sure what the intent of this celebration is or where it originated from, but Jefferson appears to be in on the trend. The Vikings are tied with the Bills 7-7 but are 5.5-point underdogs on the live line at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll see if Jefferson gets the opportunity to fake another hamstring injury later in the contest.