Kadarius Toney makes first career TD catch for Chiefs in Week 10 vs. Jags [VIDEO]

The Kansas City Chiefs traded for WR Kadarius Toney a few weeks ago, acquiring the former first-round pick from the New York Giants. It didn’t take long for Toney to pay off, catching his first career TD catch and first as a Chief in Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars to give K.C. a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Despite a need for wideouts, Toney wasn’t seeing any playing time for the Giants and he was said to being dealing with “injury” throughout the season. Once Toney was traded, he was off the injury report and onto the field. The Chiefs are operating without WR Mecole Hardman this week, which has opened up more snaps for Toney. He only has the one catch for a six-yard TD so far. We could see more balls thrown his way by QB Patrick Mahomes.

Toney showed enough promise as a rookie in 2021 despite the Giants struggling offense. He had 39 catches for 420 yards. There were some discipline issues and that’s part of the reason why Toney was dealt. He seems to have made a solid home in Kansas City, for now. Toney makes for a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football heading into Week 11. If you were wise enough to scoop and stash Toney, nice work.