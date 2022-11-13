Where is Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 10 vs. Jaguars?

Update, third quarter — Another quarter and still not Edwards-Helaire. He’s been targeted on 100% of his snaps. Unfortunately, that’s only been two. Pacheco continues to get carries. Toney is getting more targets in the passing game with JuJu Smith-Schuster suffering a head injury. The Chiefs are up 27-10, but the Jags are somewhat sticking around? If Jacksonville can score again, it would mean Kansas City continues the offensive onslaught. Mahomes is up to four TDs. None of this really bodes well for CEH.

Update, halftime — Edwards-Helaire still has no touches through the first half vs. the Jaguars with the Chiefs leading 21-7. Pacheco continues to lead the backfield despite the fumble. It’s unclear if CEH is injured or if Reid has benched him. He had two targets earlier in the game but nothing since. WR Kadarius Toney has a TD and also a 32-yard rush. Mahomes has four rushes for 39 yards. We’ll continue to monitor Edwards-Helaire in the second half.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn’t been consistent in fantasy football this season. He’s coming off a poor game in Week 9 in primetime vs. the Tennessee Titans and that has seemingly carried over into Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Through the first quarter on Sunday, CEH doesn’t have a touch.

So far the Chiefs are up 7-0 in the game as we start the second quarter. RB Isiah Pacheco has a lost fumble, so chances are we’ll see CEH get some work. It’s unclear if he’s dealing with an injury or if that’s simply the game plan. Pacheco had five carries for 32 yards in the first quarter, so there’s a chance head coach Andy Reid was simply riding the hot hand. CEH does have a few targets in the passing game, which is encouraging.

QB Patrick Mahomes has targeted eight players in the passing game so far. The Chiefs will continue to spread the ball around. CEH can get back on track in fantasy with some work in the running game if Pacheco is benched after the fumble. A few catches would also go a long way in PPR formats. There’s still a lot of football and this game had a total of over 50 points on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the matchup.