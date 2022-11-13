Dalvin Cook breaks out for long TD in second half vs. Bills

Update, third quarter — Cook has finally broke out. The Vikings RB just took a 71-yard carry to the crib for a TD to make it 27-17 Bills to end the third quarter. Cook is up to seven carries for 94 yards and a TD with three catches for 27 yards. So to all of you wondering if Cook is injured. No, he isn’t. The script is improving now. Minnesota is in the game and Cook is a crucial part of leading a potential comeback.

Update, halftime — Cook added another catch for two yards but that’s been it since before. So at halftime, Cook has three carries for 11 yards and two catches for 12 yards for 4.3 fantasy points in PPR through two quarters. It’s definitely not injury related for Cook and the Vikings trail 24-10. That script doesn’t bode well for Cook getting above 10 rushes in this game. He should still be out there for passing downs you would think with the Vikings need to play catchup.

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook entered Week 10 vs. the Buffalo Bills with a tough matchup. Cook has been dealing with injuries for what seems like the past three seasons. Backup RB Alexander Mattison has seen more work this season, though it hasn’t impacted Cook’s fantasy football value too much. Cook still entered this week with over 600 rushing yards and five TDs on the season. We’re going to monitor his performance in Week 10 vs. the Bills and whether or not he’s dealing with an injury.

The Vikings are trailing the Bills 17-10 in the first half in Week 10. Cook has three carries for 11 yards and a 10-yard catch. The touches so far are 4-3 in favor of Cook vs. Mattison. The game script plays well for Cook to be in there given his playmaking ability in the passing game. Still, QB Kirk Cousins may be looking downfield most of the game to try and keep up with Buffalo’s offense. That could mean more TE T.J. Hockenson, WR Justin Jefferson and WR K.J. Osborn.