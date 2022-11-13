Cole Kmet going off against Lions in Week 10

The Chicago Bears offense has been super polarizing in the second half of the regular season, at least from a fantasy football perspective. We all know about the emergence of QB Justin Fields as an elite option in fantasy. That has trickled down to TE Cole Kmet, who is torching the Detroit Lions in Week 10 on Sunday.

Kmet is having himself a ball game with two TDs on four catches for 74 yards with the third quarter coming to a close vs. the Lions. The Bears are up 24-10 and may not hold up on the gas against the NFC North division rival. Kmet is the leading Bears receiver on the day with the only other fantasy relevant player being WR Darnell Mooney, who has three catches for 51 yards.

Kmet is going to be a very trendy fantasy football waiver wire pickup this week. The Bears offense looks good with Fields and their schedule is super soft the next few weeks. You may not want to trust the Bears offense and/or Kmet later in the season, but the Weeks 11-13 look like the Falcons, Jets and Packers. Those are all winnable games and should be competitive. A close game means Fields throwing more balls Kmet’s way.