Who is kicking for the Steelers in Week 10 vs. Saints?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a slugfest of a game against the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. The Steelers placed K Chris Boswell on injured reserve and he’s out. Pittsburgh has a new kicker going for them after Nick Sciba kicked against the Philadelphia Eagles the other week. We’re going to go over who Matthew Wright is and if he’s got some fantasy football value as a kicker streamer.

Wright replaced Sciba as the Steelers kicker this week against the Saints. Sciba only played one game and hit two field goals and one PAT. Wright went to school at UCF and was with the Steelers in 2019. He’s bounced around to teams like the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs as a practice squad kicker. Wright did have his one shining moment in London for the Jaguars, hitting 3/3 FGs, including a game-winner against the Dolphins to end a 20-game losing streak for Jacksonville at the time in 2021.