Justin Fields is breaking fantasy football again

Update — The Bears went on to lose 31-30 to the Lions and Fields didn’t break his own record. It was still a pretty insane performance from the young QB and the Bears have a lot to look forward to. Fantasy football managers probably have even more to look forward to, especially if you have Fields in a dynasty/keeper league.

There’s no better story in the 2022 fantasy football season than Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. After setting the NFL QB mark for rushing yards in a single game last time out with 178, Fields has his sights set on breaking the record he set. The Bears and Detroit Lions are in a shootout in Week 10 on Sunday. Fields just rushed for a 67-yard TD and is up to 141 rushing yards and two TDs on the day.

Fields also has been decent throwing the ball other than a bad pick-6 to keep the Lions in the game. He’s got a 109.9 passer rating with 160 yards and two TDs through the air. In most fantasy football leagues, Fields is up over 40 points. He had 45 fantasy points last week and has a shot to eclipse that number if the Bears can get a few more possessions. This run for Fields is unprecedented. He has more fantasy points over the past two weeks than his first six weeks COMBINED.

Chances are for the first 6-8 weeks or so, Fields sat and was rotting on your fantasy football waiver wire. If you were able to scoop Fields up, he’s not going to go away for the next few weeks. After that, the Bears have a tougher schedule for the fantasy football playoffs.