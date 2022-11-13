Giants take down another weak opponent to improve to 7-2

The New York Giants defeated the Houston Texans 24-16 in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season to improve to 7-2 on the year. New York has vastly improved after going 4-13 last season, new head coach Brian Daboll doing a great job in his first year with the G-Men. The Giants have not played down to their competition, defeating another weak opponent following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Five of the Giants’ seven wins have come against teams below .500. Let’s take a look at the last time New York was 7-2 and what it means.

Historically, when the Giants go 7-2, they end up doing well. The two most recent teams both went to the Super Bowl. One was back in 2000, when the Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the championship. The other was in the 1986 season, when the Giants won the Super Bowl behind coach Bill Parcell’s and QB Phil Simms against the Denver Broncos.

All of the other Giants’ teams that started 7-2 were before the Super Bowl era. Six of those teams went on to the championship, of course this was before more games were implemented into the schedule and there were fewer teams.