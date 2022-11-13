Justin Jefferson snags insane one-handed catch on fourth down to keep Vikings alive vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings needed 18 yards to keep their hopes alive on fourth down against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Down four, Kirk Cousins appeared to throw this ball into the void but it turns he was looking for his main target Justin Jefferson.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

How Jefferson held onto this with one hand is a mystery. The receiver managed to put one hand on the ball, which was a minor miracle to begin with, and got some help from the Bills defender. The defender appeared to secure the ball to Jefferson’s hand while the two were going to the ground.

Jefferson surviving the ground while not completely having control of the football, all on a key fourth down, just adds to his star power. The receiver continued to make plays on this last drive for the Vikings, setting them up with a goal-to-go situation for the win against the Super Bowl favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.