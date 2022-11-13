Vikings top Bills 33-30 in overtime

Update: The Vikings drove to the Bills’ goal line to start overtime, but were pushed back, forcing them to kick a field goal. Josh Allen then quickly moved the ball downfield, but ended up throwing his 4th red zone interception in the last two weeks. Patrick Peterson picked him off and that was ball game.

Update: Of course, with just 36 second remaining, Josh Allen led his team down the field 69 yards, giving Tyler Bass a shot at a 29-yard field goal to tie the game. Bass made it and we now go into overtime with the score tied 30-30.

In what has to be the craziest ending to a game this season, the Minnesota Vikings have taken a 30-27 lead with seconds remaining. This comes after the Bills had looked to have won the game on a 4th and inches goal line stand where they stopped Kirk Cousins on a QB sneak. And that’s not even close to the whole story.

The Vikings wouldn’t even have been near the goal line if it wasn’t for one of the best receptions you’ll ever see from star receiver Justin Jefferson. On 4th and 18, on their final drive, Cousins threw up a prayer to Jefferson, who made an incredible catch.