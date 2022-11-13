Who is Rudy Ford and why does he have two INTs vs. the Cowboys?

The Green Bay Packers have had a disastrous season for the most part. They entered Week 10 vs. the Dallas Cowboys in desperate need of a win to maintain any hope of making the playoffs with six games left. The Packers are doing OK so far against the Cowboys in the first half and a big reason is DB Rudy Ford, who has picked off QB Dak Prescott twice so far.

Ford is a safety out of Auburn who was drafted back in 2017 by the Arizona Cardinals. He’s basically been a career backup/practice squad player. Sound familiar? The Packers brought in journeyman DB Rasul Douglas and that worked out well last season. Perhaps Ford is the latest secondary player to come into Green Bay and make a name for himself. Ford has appeared in six games this season, plus Week 10 vs. Dallas.

It isn’t even like the Packers are dealing with a ton of injuries in the secondary. Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos are both healthy and playing on Sunday. Jaire Alexander and Douglas are in there. Cornerback is a bit thin but Ford is seeing snaps and making the most of it so far. The Packers defense hasn’t been great this season but has held the Cowboys in check in a big spot.