Packers WR Christian Watson breaks out with three touchdowns in Week 10 vs. Cowboys

The rookie is finally making an impact in Green Bay.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown pass over DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had his fair share of rookie mistakes to start the 2022 season, including a massive drop on the first play of the year against the Vikings. Watson also dealt with injuries and inconsistent play but Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys proved to be his breakout game.

Watson tallied three touchdowns, including the game-tying score at the time, against the Cowboys. The rookie had two deep scores to showcase his speed, and simply ran away from defenders on a shallow crossing route to get the third score.

For fantasy managers who started Watson, the rookie has tallied north of 30 points in PPR formats and still might get another chance to add to that number. With Green Bay’s receivers still trying to figure things out, Watson might be the player who takes advantage going forward. Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs is out for a while, which opens up snaps and opportunities for Watson.

