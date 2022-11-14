Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 10?

Monday Night Football this week will be between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Commanders are dealing with so much stuff away from the football field. Things could get ugly quickly as Dan Snider is now exploring selling the team. On the football field, they’re coming off an extremely disappointing loss which they nearly had the game won against the Minnesota Vikings. A loss this week will kill any hope they had for the season.

It has been a great season for the Eagles and many have high hopes for them. They are undefeated and quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the favorites for MVP on DraftKings sportsbook. The Eagles will likely be the No. 1 seed in the NFC and it won't be easy to go into Philadelphia and win in the playoffs.

The Eagles are set as a 11-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -500 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Commanders sit at +400 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.5.