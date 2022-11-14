 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 11

The AFC East is working its way through Week 10. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 11.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The AFC East had a light schedule in Week 10 with the Patriots and Jets on bye, but the division officially turned chaotic by the close of the 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday.

The Bills came into the week with a 6-2 record and a half game lead on the Dolphins. Following a 27-17 win over the Packers, Buffalo lost to the Jets in Week 9. They came into this week’s game against the Vikings with Josh Allen dealing with a right elbow injury, but favored ahead of kickoff by nearly a touchdown. The Bills were looking like they would roll over the Vikings, taking a 27-10 lead late in the third quarter. However, a wild fourth quarter eventually led to an overtime win for the Vikings.

Just prior to that game heading to overtime, the Dolphins took care of business against the Browns. Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert rushed for a combined 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-17 route. Miami now sits in first place in the division and has the second best record in the AFC.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.

2022 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 10 Week 11
AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 10 Week 11
Miami Dolphins 7-3 BYE +475 +600 +250
New York Jets 6-3 @ NE +2800 +2000 +1200
Buffalo Bills 6-3 vs. CLE -240 -600 -185
New England Patriots 5-4 vs. NYJ +500 +2000 +1200

