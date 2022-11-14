Commanders vs. Eagles: How to watch Week 10 Monday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Washington (4-5) had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 20-17 loss to the Vikings this past Sunday. The Commanders relinquished a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter as Greg Joseph booted the game-winning field goal for the Vikes with 12 second left.

Philadelphia (8-0) will try to get its undefeated streak going in this prime time matchup. The team last defeated the Texans in a 29-17 victory last Thursday, a game where Dallas Goedert caught for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia enters the game as an 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 44.

Commanders vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.