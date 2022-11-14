Who is announcing Monday Night Football in Week 10 between Commanders and Eagles

The Washington Commanders are on the road this week as they play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 and will air on ESPN. The Eagles look to stay undefeated, while the Commanders hope to keep their playoff chances alive.

The announcing crew consists of play-by-by announcer Joe Buck, game analyst Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters as the reporter. This is Buck and Aikman’s first year with ESPN as they were with Fox for previous years.

This should be a big win for the Eagles. They have been playing great football, while the Commanders aren't in a good situation. They have questions at the quarterback position and a ton of stuff going on with the franchise away from the football field. I would bet on the Eagles this week.

The Eagles are a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 43.5. The Eagles are -500 on the moneyline while the Commanders are +400.