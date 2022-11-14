NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 11

It was a fairly quiet Sunday for the AFC North in Week 10. The Ravens and Bengals are on bye this week, and with the bottom two teams in action, it was hard to get too excited about the slate.

The Browns are counting on Deshaun Watson’s return from suspension at some point, but they are struggling to tread water at this point. Coming out of a bye after thumping Cincinnati, Cleveland was thumped in turn by the Dolphins. The Browns were giving Miami trouble in the first quarter, but a Trent Sherfield touchdown with 32 seconds left in the second quarter marked the beginning of the end. Miami took a 17-7 lead and never looked back en route to a 39-17 win.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have climbed into a tie with the Browns after upsetting the Saints at home. New Orleans isn’t particularly good, but they were betting favorites coming into this one. The Steelers defense stepped up in the second half and Pittsburgh won the game 20-10 to improve to 3-6.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.