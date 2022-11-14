NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 11

The top of the AFC South had a solid Week 10 while the bottom half struggled. It’s continued the trend of the division settling in about where we should have expected, although there is plenty of time in a division where even the top team is only a little better than good for the time-being.

The Titans faced the Broncos in Denver and Ryan Tannehill returned in a big way. After missing time with an ankle injury, he threw touchdown passes in a 17-10 win. The Titans defense made a key play late, picking off Russell Wilson in the end zone to hold him off and secure the win.

Later in the day, the Colts won Jeff Saturday’s debut as their head coach. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the Raiders, and then the game turned into a wild back-and-forth affair. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown and Matt Ryan returned to the starting lineup and a throwing score and a rushing score.

On the other end of things, the Jaguars and Texans both lost road games in a pretty straightforward fashion. The Jags faced the Chiefs and the Texans faced the Giants and gave them some trouble in the first half before reality set in.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.