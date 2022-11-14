NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 11

The 2022 NFL regular season is chugging along through Week 10 and coming out of Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs are in a position to just about put this thing away in Week 11.

The Chiefs hosted the Jaguars on Sunday and handled their business with relative ease. Jacksonville gave them some trouble in the first, but Kansas City pulled away in the second half. It wasn’t a blowout victory, but they avoided a letdown ahead of a huge road game against the Chargers.

That game has added significance with the Chargers blowing a ten-point lead and losing to the 49ers Sunday night. LA was playing without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams but still managed to get into a position to spring the road upset, only to come up short. If they lose to the Chiefs at home in Week 11, Kansas City will hold a three-game lead and have swept the season series with seven games remaining. LA wouldn’t be eliminated from the divisional race, but it would effectively be over.

The Chiefs have benefited from the Broncos and Raiders dealing with unexpected struggles. The Broncos lost 17-10 on the road against the Titans after Russell Wilson threw a game-sealing end zone interception. The Raiders lost 25-20 to the Jeff Saturday-led Colts, blowing winnable home game. The Raiders and Broncos are both just about cooked at this point.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.