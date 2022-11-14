NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 11

The NFC East will be the final division playing in Week 10 as the Eagles put their undefeated record on the line when they host the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

In the meantime, we saw a stunner shake things up behind Philadelphia. The Cowboys went into Lambeau Field as favorites to beat a struggling Packers squad. They took a 28-14 lead but it felt like they were struggling to put away the Packers. And then things went south in a hurry. The Packers scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter and won with an overtime field goal.

The loss drops Dallas a game back of the Giants after New York beat the Texans in Week 10. It wasn’t a particularly pretty win, but a win is a win. Saquon Barkley bulldozed in this one, rushing 35 times for 152 yards and a score in the 24-16 win. They are now in second place and hold the top wild card berth in the NFC.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.