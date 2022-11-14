NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 11

The NFC North has been a laugher in recent weeks, but maybe we look back at Week 10 as the waking of a sleeping giant. Or things revert to what we’ve seen to date and that Packers-Cowboys game ends up just a blip.

The Packers have struggled all season, but they put it all together for one afternoon, beating the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. Dallas had a 28-14 lead at one point, but the Packers dominated in the fourth quarter and overtime. Is it enough to turn things around?

Even if the Packers can get back on track, it likely won’t matter in the division race. The Vikings went into Buffalo on Sunday and stunned the Bills 33-30 in overtime. There have been some questions about just how good the Vikings actually are, and they made a statement in Week 10. It was a back-and-forth affair with an absurdly wild final minute of the fourth quarter, but the Vikings took care of business and clinched the game with an interception of Josh Allen.

If the Packers can turn things around, they’ll pull away from the shakier bottom of the division. The Bears have seen improved play from Justin Fields, but it was not enough against the Lions as Chicago’s defense fell apart in a 31-30 loss.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.