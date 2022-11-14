NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 11

The NFC South appears to be settling back into its “proper” order as Week 10 comes to a close. It hasn’t been a pretty first ten weeks, but the Buccaneers are back in sole possession of first place, and seem likely to eventually run away with the division in spite of a bad start.

The week actually opened with the Falcons and Panthers squaring off in Charlotte on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons were tied with the Bucs for first place, but in second due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. Atlanta was favored against Carolina but couldn’t get anything going most of the night. They made it interesting in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers held on to secure the upset.

The Bucs opened things on Sunday morning with a neutral site game against the Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Seattle gave Tampa trouble in the fourth quarter, but the Bucs held off what has been a difficult Seahawks squad much of this season. The Bucs now have a full game lead on the Falcons.

The Falcons had the worst loss of the week, but the Saints weren’t far behind. They went into Pittsburgh as a favorite, and then proceeded to get shut down by the Steelers defense. With Carolina’s win, New Orleans is now in last place in the division.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.