NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 11

The NFC West had a full day on Sunday, opening with the Seahawks playing the Bucs in Munich, Germany at 9:30 a.m. and closing with the 49ers hosting the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. In between the Rams hosted the Cardinals. The division standings saw modest movement, but things are tightening up at the top.

The Seahawks struggled for three quarters against the Bucs on a neutral field before finally turning things on. However, it was too little too late as they lost 21-16. It’s tough to tell if this game was representative of the Bucs starting to turn things around or if the Seahawks are coming back to earth, but it was a big loss due to the 49ers own result.

San Francisco came back from a ten-point first half deficit and beat the Chargers 22-16. It wasn’t pretty for significant stretches, but with the win, the 49ers are now only a half game back of the first place Seahawks. Seattle is on a bye in Week 11 while the 49ers travel to Mexico City to face Arizona.

The other half of the division is turning into a mess. The Cardinals and Rams played without their starting quarterbacks and it was Colt McCoy who did enough to secure Arizona a key road win. They now have a half-game lead on LA in the division and are a game and a half back of the 49ers.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.