Cardinals releasing RB Eno Benjamin ahead of Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals plan on releasing running back Eno Benjamin, per Adam Schefter. This comes as a big surprise, as Benjamin has played well this season, and was the starter when James Conner was out with an injury.

Overall, he’s put up better statistics than Conner as well. The team also has two running backs in Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward on I.R. and rookie back Keaontay Ingram. Ingram has shown a little in his 16 touches this season, and maybe they wanted to give him the backup role. Or maybe there was some conflict that hasn’t been reported. Either way, he’s gone, so some team will get a good player off of waivers, the real-life kind.