Packers release RB Kylin Hill, WR Amari Rodgers ahead of TNF Week 11

Despite heavy injuries in the wide receiver room and Aaron Jones dealing with a shin issue, the Green Bay Packers have released Kylin Hill and Amari Rodgers. Hill would’ve been the backup running back in the event Jones or A.J. Dillon missed extended time. Rodgers was returning punts for the team while also serving as a backup receiver.

Green Bay Packers released WR Amari Rodgers and RB Kylin Hill. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

The Packers must be confident in Jones and Dillon in terms of workload to part ways with Hill at this stage of the season. Releasing Rodgers, who has been a disaster on special teams, is a bit more understandable. This also likely means Green Bay has some optimism regarding Romeo Doubs’ recovery. Christian Watson’s breakout game against the Cowboys also eases the injury situation a bit, and Randall Cobb’s impending return provides enough depth where Rodgers isn’t needed.

