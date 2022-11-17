Week 11 Thursday Night Football weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans will kick off the NFL’s Week 11 schedule, with both teams coming off solid victories. The Titans travel to Lambeau Field for Thursday Night Football, and the Packers will look to ride their momentum after an impressive OT win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Packers vs. Titans on Week 11 TNF

Forecast

This matchup has the makings of a very bitter-weather game, in the most notorious venue to do so (they call it the “Frozen Tundra” for a reason, folks). Lambeau will have a high during the day of 30 degrees, with the low for the night falling to 20. There will also be a 30 percent chance of snowfall.

Fantasy/betting implications

If you have an opportunity to check for an appealing Under in this TNF action, now is the time to do so. Obviously, cold weather doesn’t necessarily incite scoring in football games. We can expect this to be a low-scoring, gritty affair, with tons of rushing opportunities for both the Green Bay and Tennessee backfields.