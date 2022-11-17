Primetime game schedule for Week 11 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL is closing in on the holiday season, but the week before Thanksgiving, we get some critical matchups on the Week 11 primetime slate. The playoff picture is going to take some time to sort out, but all three matchups feature teams in the playoff mix. Below is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday Night Football, November 17, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Packers

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

The Packers are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 41. The Packers are -165 on the moneyline while the Titans are +140 underdogs. Tennessee is 6-3 and coming off a home win over the Broncos. They lead the AFC South by a little over two games. Green Bay is coming off a big upset of the Cowboys in Week 10 to improve to 4-6. They are 4.5 games back of the Vikings in the NFC North and 1.5 games back of the 49ers in the wild card race.

Sunday Night Football, November 20, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Chargers

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

The Chiefs are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 50. The Chiefs are -300 on the moneyline while the Chargers are +250 underdogs. Kansas City is 7-2 and coming off a win over the Jaguars that moved them into first place overall in the AFC. They lead 5-4 LA by two games while the Chargers are tied with the Patriots in the wild card, but are losing the tiebreaker.

Monday Night Football, November 21 8:15 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Cardinals

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

The 49ers are an eight-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 43.5. The 49ers are -360 on the moneyline while the Cardinals are +295 underdogs. San Francisco is 5-4 and coming off a home win over the Chargers. They are a half game back of the Seahawks in the NFC West and 1.5 games ahead of the Cardinals. Arizona is 4-6 after beating the Rams in Week 10.