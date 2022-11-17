Who is announcing Thursday Night Football in Week 11 between the Titans and Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans will play at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, November 17. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. Veteran NFL play-by-play broadcast Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

Green Bay (4-6) ended a five-game losing skid last Sunday with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. Christian Watson hauled in three touchdown passes and Aaron Jones rushed for 138 yards and a score in the win.

Tennessee (6-3) has won six of seven with five of those wins coming by a touchdown or less. The Titans continue their winning ways on Sunday with a 17-10 decision over the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned to the lineup and threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 41. Tennessee is sitting at +145 on the moneyline while Green Bay is -170.