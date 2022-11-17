How to watch Titans vs. Packers in Week 11 Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Titans are first in the AFC South with a 6-3 record, and are coming off a grind-it-out win over the Denver Broncos. They’ll have Derrick Henry once again commanding the backfield with 22.6 rushing attempts per game over his last three appearances, and have Ryan Tannehill back as the team’s starting QB.

Following five-straight trips to the “L” column, the Packers finally looked like an NFC hopeful last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers and Co. defeated the Cowboys 31-28 in a thrilling OT victory, and hope to bring the momentum back to the home stadium for a cold-weather game.

The Packers are set as three-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -105 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans are +140 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 41.

Titans vs. Packers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.