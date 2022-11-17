NFL monitoring snow storm for Bills-Browns game in Week 11

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are scheduled to play a football game at 1pm EST this Sunday, but the weather forecast has the NFL monitoring the situation, per Adam Schefter. At this point there are no changes and the teams are preparing to play in the wind and snow.

There is a precedent for moving a game due to snow, as the Bills and Jets in 2014 were moved to a Monday night game in Detroit due to weather. Right now, the forecast remains in flux, as precipitation numbers and timing are still difficult to predict precisely four days out.

The forecast has made a slight turn for the better, at least for game day, as it was calling for an 80% chance of snow on Sunday and now is at 50%. The question of when and where to play the game may hinge on how well the blizzard that precedes Sunday can be managed for the field, travel, accommodations, etc.

The game could be pushed to Monday, but remain in Orchard Park to give the city and grounds crew a little extra time, as the temperatures are supposed to rise above freezing on Monday and snow showers and wind look like they will decrease even more.

Update: