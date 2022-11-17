Has the NFL ever postponed or moved a game due to snow?

As we wait on word if the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns it’s fair to wonder if games have been postponed or moved in the past due to snow storms. Hurricanes have moved plenty of games around and lightning will always put a game in delay, but teams usually play through extreme cold, wind and snow.

But, the game in Orchard Park this weekend could be moved, as the NFL is keeping an eye on things. Game day itself doesn’t look all that bad, but the logistics of getting the stadium ready and personnel from out of town to the stadium would be the likely reason for moving the game.

The NFL has moved/postponed games in the past due to winter weather. The most recent cold related postponement came in the 2017 AFC playoffs when an ice storm delayed the start of a Steelers-Chiefs playoff game from 1:05 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET.

The last time a game was moved due to blizzard-like weather was in 2014, when the Jets and Bills Week 12 matchup was moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday night at Ford Field in Detroit. This case is similar to what we have this weekend, as a few feet of snow got dumped on the area.

A Vikings-Eagles game set for Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia in 2010 was moved to Tuesday night due to a blizzard. The reasoning was due to the unsafe conditions for fans to get to the game. The one thing the Buffalo are does know is how to clear roads, so maybe they’ll be on top of it enough, but that could be another reason to move this game.