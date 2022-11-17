Report: Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh to one-year deal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday the Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract. Suh spent the first half of the 2022 season as a free agent and will be brought in to further bolster the team’s strong defensive front as it gears up for a postseason run.

The veteran All-Pro spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he helped the team win Super Bowl 55 in February of 2021. He started in all 17 games for the Bucs last season, racking up 27 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery. The team opted not to re-sign him the following offseason, making him a free agent for a potential suitor in need of a veteran presence in the front seven.

The move was done to fill a gap with rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis still on IR. Philadelphia will hit the road to face the Colts this Sunday.