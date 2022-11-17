Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit for Week 11 due to snow storm in Buffalo

Update: The game will stay at the regularly scheduled time of 1pm EST, per Ian Rapoport.

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will face off in Week 11, but in a new venue, as the game has been moved due to inclement weather, per Tim Graham. The lake effect snow is going to likely shut down much of the Buffalo area as they are forecasted to see 3-6 feet of snow, which prompted the move.

Game day itself looks as if the weather would clear up, but three days of 10-20 inches of snow would have made the logistics to get players, personnel, stadium staff, and fans all to the game difficult. Safety for everyone involved won out in the end.

Fantasy football players will likely be happy, unless they are facing Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Playing in a dome will help open up the passing game for Buffalo more than if they were playing outdoors at Highmark stadium.

The last time a game was moved for snow was an almost identical situation, as snow piled up in Buffalo in 2014 and their game against the Jets was moved to Ford Field.