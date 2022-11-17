Fantasy football impact of Mecole Hardman going to IR for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will take a 7-2 record into Week 11 of the NFL season. They have a division date with the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, but will do so without one of their most versatile wide receivers. Mecole Hardman has been dealing with an abdominal injury and even developed an illness as a result. He has been placed on IR and will miss at least the next four games, including Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

We have placed WR Mecole Hardman on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/OPzso2scX6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2022

Hardman had been developing into a fantasy-relevant wide receiver. This isn’t hard to do with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback, but there are a lot of mouths to feed in the Kansas City offense. Hadman has the versatility of being used in the run game as well as the passing game. He had scored a touchdown in three straight games before his injury. Hardman was a common waiver wire pick up after he had three touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. He is definitely worth keeping an eye on in your league and could be an asset in the fantasy football playoffs.

In his absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has seen an increase in workload. He had four targets last game and brought in three of them for 60 yards and a touchdown. Kadarius Toney has wasted no time acclimating to the Chiefs’ offensive game plan. He brought in four of his five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown vs. the Jaguars in Week 10. Both of these receivers should be off the waiver wire, especially in PPR leagues, but you could even roster them in standard leagues to continue to monitor their workload. If they keep seeing steady targets, they can certainly have value in good matchups.