 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Derrick Henry jump pass TD to Austin Hooper puts Titans up 20-9 [video]

Derrick Henry throws TD in third quarter to push Titans up by 11 over Packers

By Chet Gresham Updated
Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are currently taking it to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau. The latest punch comes as Derrick Henry took the handoff near the goal line, but instead of punishing defenders, he made a quick jump pass to a wide open Austin Hooper for a touchdown to make it 20-9 Titans.

Henry has been bottled up as a runner for the most part as a runner, rushing 21 times for 63 yards, but has a rushing touchdown and has caught two passes for 45 more yards to go along with his passing touchdown.

More From DraftKings Nation