Derrick Henry jump pass TD to Austin Hooper puts Titans up 20-9 [video]

The Tennessee Titans are currently taking it to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau. The latest punch comes as Derrick Henry took the handoff near the goal line, but instead of punishing defenders, he made a quick jump pass to a wide open Austin Hooper for a touchdown to make it 20-9 Titans.

YOU COME AT THE KING, YOU BEST NOT MISS. @KingHenry_2 with the PASSING TD to extend the lead!



: @Titans vs. @Packers#TNFonPrime | Watch NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/Ry1oNG1rgF — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 18, 2022

Henry has been bottled up as a runner for the most part as a runner, rushing 21 times for 63 yards, but has a rushing touchdown and has caught two passes for 45 more yards to go along with his passing touchdown.