How long is the Browns drive from Cleveland to Detroit?

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills face off in Week 11, but a massive snowstorm in Buffalo has resulted in the game getting moved to Detroit. The teams will face off Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. inside Ford Field with the Detroit Lions on the road this week.

The Browns have elected to drive to Detroit rather than get in a plane for what would be a relatively short flight, per Jake Trotter. The drive from Browns HQ in Berea, Ohio to Ford Field is 161 miles and will take approximately 2.5 hours. Notably, the drive to Buffalo is not that much longer. It’s 207 miles and would take just over three hours of driving.

It’s unclear as of this article publishing what the Bills plan is for getting to Detroit due to the snowstorm. Head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday the details are TBD for the time-being. The team canceled Friday’s practice due to difficulty getting to the facility. With snow accumulating throughout the weekend, it would seem likely the team has to either drive down to New York City, or find somewhere nearby where they can charter a flight. They could decide to drive, with a four hour ride what they would face, but snowfall could create plenty of difficulties there as well.