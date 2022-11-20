Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 11

The NFL is wrapping up the 1 p.m. ET window in Week 11 and before we know it we’ll be into Thanksgiving game week. In the meantime, we’re seeing some key wins as teams look to firm up their position in the division races.
The Eagles got a huge comeback win over the Colts and that coupled with the Giants losing to the Lions could send Philly into Week 12 with a two-game divisional lead. In the AFC East, the Bills handled their business against the Browns to move into a tie for first place with the Dolphins.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 11 weeks of football. We’ll continue updating as the league moves toward Week 12.
AFC East
The Bills beat the Browns on a neutral field to move into a tie for first place. The Patriots stunned the Jets running back a punt for a touchdown with five seconds left in the game.
- Miami Dolphins, 7-3
- Buffalo Bills, 6-3
- New England Patriots, 6-4
- New York Jets, 6-4
AFC North
The Ravens struggled much of the day but Lamar Jackson turned things on late and they beat the Panthers. The Browns hung close early but fell apart late against the Bills in Detroit.
- Baltimore Ravens, 7-3
- Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-6
- Cleveland Browns, 3-7
AFC South
The Titans opened the week with a 27-17 win over the Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Colts dropped a late heart-breaker to the Eagles while the Texans lost in decisive fashion to the Commanders.
- Tennessee Titans, 7-3
- Indianapolis Colts, 4-6-1
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7
- Houston Texans, 1-8-1
AFC West
TBD
- Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2
- Los Angeles Chargers, 5-4
- Denver Broncos, 3-6
- Las Vegas Raiders, 2-7
NFC East
The Eagles came back on the road to beat the Colts. The Commanders thumped the Texans in impressive fashion. The Giants lost in embarrassing fashion to the Lions, giving Philly a two-game division lead.
- Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1
- New York Giants, 7-3
- Dallas Cowboys, 6-3
- Washington Commanders, 6-5
NFC North
The Packers lost a home game to the Titans on Thursday Night Football to open the week. The Bears lost to the Falcons in the closing minutes and if the Vikings win Sunday afternoon, Chicago will be eliminated from division contention. The Lions stunned the Giants and have moved into second place.
- Minnesota Vikings, 8-1
- Detroit Lions, 4-6
- Green Bay Packers, 4-7
- Chicago Bears, 3-8
NFC South
The Saints beat the Rams 27-20 while the Falcons picked off Justin Fields late to get a win over the Falcons. The Panthers lost 13-3 to the Ravens.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5
- Atlanta Falcons, 5-6
- New Orleans Saints, 4-7
- Carolina Panthers, 3-8
NFC West
The Rams lost again, losing 27-20 to the Saints in New Orleans.
- Seattle Seahawks, 6-4
- San Francisco 49ers, 5-4
- Arizona Cardinals, 4-6
- Los Angeles Rams, 3-7