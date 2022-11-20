Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 11

The NFL is wrapping up the 1 p.m. ET window in Week 11 and before we know it we’ll be into Thanksgiving game week. In the meantime, we’re seeing some key wins as teams look to firm up their position in the division races.

The Eagles got a huge comeback win over the Colts and that coupled with the Giants losing to the Lions could send Philly into Week 12 with a two-game divisional lead. In the AFC East, the Bills handled their business against the Browns to move into a tie for first place with the Dolphins.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 11 weeks of football. We’ll continue updating as the league moves toward Week 12.

AFC East

The Bills beat the Browns on a neutral field to move into a tie for first place. The Patriots stunned the Jets running back a punt for a touchdown with five seconds left in the game.

AFC North

The Ravens struggled much of the day but Lamar Jackson turned things on late and they beat the Panthers. The Browns hung close early but fell apart late against the Bills in Detroit.

AFC South

The Titans opened the week with a 27-17 win over the Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Colts dropped a late heart-breaker to the Eagles while the Texans lost in decisive fashion to the Commanders.

AFC West

TBD

NFC East

The Eagles came back on the road to beat the Colts. The Commanders thumped the Texans in impressive fashion. The Giants lost in embarrassing fashion to the Lions, giving Philly a two-game division lead.

NFC North

The Packers lost a home game to the Titans on Thursday Night Football to open the week. The Bears lost to the Falcons in the closing minutes and if the Vikings win Sunday afternoon, Chicago will be eliminated from division contention. The Lions stunned the Giants and have moved into second place.

NFC South

The Saints beat the Rams 27-20 while the Falcons picked off Justin Fields late to get a win over the Falcons. The Panthers lost 13-3 to the Ravens.

NFC West

The Rams lost again, losing 27-20 to the Saints in New Orleans.