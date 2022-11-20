Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 11?

The Kansas City Chiefs will head on the road to take on the division rival Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday Night Football. This is a rare occasion when a team is on SNF two weeks in a row, the Chargers coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

The Chiefs are coming off an easy 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 to improve to 7-2. The bad news is, the Chiefs are dealing with a few key injuries on offense. WRs Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are both out this week vs. the Chargers. Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the starting wideouts and QB Patrick Mahomes should lean heavily on TE Travis Kelce.

The Chargers are on the opposite, looking to get two key wide receivers back in the lineup. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both questionable heading into Sunday night. Each has been sidelined multiple weeks due to injury. Getting Allen and/or Williams back in the fold would be huge for QB Justin Herbert. At 5-4, the Chargers are looking to get into the AFC Wild Card picture.

The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is very high at 52 points on the over/under.