Will the roof be open at Lucas Oil Stadium for Colts-Eagles in Week 11?

The Indianapolis Colts host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Week 11 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and with a game-day high of 34 degrees and wind gusts of 17 mph, it should surprise nobody that the roof and window at the stadium will be closed.

The Colts are 4-5-1 after beating the Raiders last week and are in tenth place in the AFC standings. They’re in second in the AFC South, but they’re a little over 2.5 games back of the Titans in the division and Tennessee has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Eagles are 8-1 and have the best record in the NFC. They lost their undefeated record last week against the Commanders, but remain a game up on the Giants in the NFC East. They are tied with the Vikings for the best record in the conference and have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites over the Colts at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 45.5. The Eagles are -280 moneyline favorites while the Colts are +235.