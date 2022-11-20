 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will the roof be open at Lucas Oil Stadium for Colts-Eagles in Week 11?

The Colts host the Eagles in Week 11. We’ll update as information arrives as to whether or not the Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be open.

By David Fucillo
New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Week 11 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and with a game-day high of 34 degrees and wind gusts of 17 mph, it should surprise nobody that the roof and window at the stadium will be closed.

The Colts are 4-5-1 after beating the Raiders last week and are in tenth place in the AFC standings. They’re in second in the AFC South, but they’re a little over 2.5 games back of the Titans in the division and Tennessee has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Eagles are 8-1 and have the best record in the NFC. They lost their undefeated record last week against the Commanders, but remain a game up on the Giants in the NFC East. They are tied with the Vikings for the best record in the conference and have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites over the Colts at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 45.5. The Eagles are -280 moneyline favorites while the Colts are +235.

More From DraftKings Nation