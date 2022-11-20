Full list of Week 11 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL is back on Sunday for Week 11 and we get some huge matchups with playoff implications. Nothing will be decided on Sunday, and it could be two or three weeks before we see any playoff clinching scenarios, but there’s plenty to be gained with a win.

The biggest game in the 1 p.m. window is Jets vs. Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The 6-3 Jets and 5-4 Patriots are both currently projected into the playoffs if the season ended today, but more importantly, they are firmly in the mix of the AFC East race following the Bills recent loss to Minnesota. Miami is in first place with a 7-3 record, and the last place Patriots are only a game and a half back.

The other notable matchup in the early Sunday window is Eagles vs. Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 8-1 Eagles are looking to bounce back from their first defeat while the Colts are looking to build some momentum after beating the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The late window features a potential NFC playoff preview when the 8-1 Vikings host the 6-3 Cowboys. Minnesota stunned the Bills in Week 10 while Dallas lost in Green Bay. The Vikings are currently ranked No. 2 in the NFC, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Eagles. The Cowboys are sixth overall and third in the NFC East.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule of games for Week 11 on Sunday from 1 p.m. through Chiefs-Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

1:00 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Falcons

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Browns vs. Bills

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Colts

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jets vs. Patriots

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Rams vs. Saints

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Lions vs. Giants

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Panthers vs. Ravens

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Commanders vs. Texans

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Broncos

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Vikings

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bengals vs. Steelers

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Chargers

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+