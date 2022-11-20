Who is announcing Sunday Night Football in Week 11 between the Chiefs and Chargers?

The Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be the announcers in the booth and Melissa Stark will serve as the field reporter.

The Chiefs are coming off a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 7-2 on the season, first place in the AFC West. That division was supposed to be difficult for Kansas City. It hasn’t been. The Chargers, Raiders and Broncos have all underperformed, though a win for L.A. on SNF would pull them within a game of the Chiefs.

Kansas City is missing two wide receivers in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster for this week. That means we should see more of Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as well as a big helping of TE Travis Kelce.

The Chargers are looking to get two wideouts back in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Both are questionable to play heading into SNF and any reinforcements would be huge for QB Justin Herbert.

The Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook while the over/under is set at 52 heading into Sunday.