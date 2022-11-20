How to watch Bears vs. Falcons via live stream in Week 11

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Bears (3-7) haven’t won a game since putting up a fantastic performance against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football last month and will look to avoid a four-game losing streak. Justin Fields had a big game in last week’s 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, and he completed 12-of-20 passes for 167 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in addition to 147 rushing yards and two scores on 13 attempts.

The Falcons (4-6) are just a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the top spot in the NFC South but lost consecutive games. Atlanta had a few extra days to prepare for this matchup after getting the Thursday night game last week in a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Marcus Mariota completed 19-of-30 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in that loss, and he led the team in rushing yards with 43 on three attempts.

The Falcons are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making the Bears +140 underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.

Bears vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.